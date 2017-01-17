Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul sprained his left thumb in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is set for an MRI.

Paul was hurt in the second quarter of the Clippers' 120–98 win and did not return to the game.

Paul had eight points, six assists and three rebounds in 13 minutes before leaving the game. X-rays taken after the game on the thumb, which were negative.

"Guards know. That’s the one injury we get,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s that reach, thumb, flip-back, and you know the pain. I’m sure CP was thinking the worst at that time."

“He’s already got pretty good news with the normal X-ray being negative. But we’ve just got to hope for the best. But I guarantee you he was thinking the worst at the time. There’s no doubt about that.”

The nine-time All Star is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game for Los Angeles (29–14), who have won seven games in a row and are in fourth place in the Western Conference.

