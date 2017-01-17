NBA

Clippers guard Chris Paul sprains thumb, set for MRI

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul sprained his left thumb in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is set for an MRI.

Paul was hurt in the second quarter of the Clippers' 120–98 win and did not return to the game.

Paul had eight points, six assists and three rebounds in 13 minutes before leaving the game. X-rays taken after the game on the thumb, which were negative.

"Guards know. That’s the one injury we get,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s that reach, thumb, flip-back, and you know the pain. I’m sure CP was thinking the worst at that time."

“He’s already got pretty good news with the normal X-ray being negative. But we’ve just got to hope for the best. But I guarantee you he was thinking the worst at the time. There’s no doubt about that.”

The nine-time All Star is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game for Los Angeles (29–14), who have won seven games in a row and are in fourth place in the Western Conference.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters