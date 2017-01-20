Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook met with reporters on Friday afternoon and discussed being snubbed as an All-Star Game starter.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will start over Westbrook for the West.

"It is what it is. It's the nature of the business, the game,” Westbrook said. “Just play. I don't play for All-Star nods or All-Star bids. I play to win championships, and every night I compete at a high level, and you know, it'll work out. Just continue doing what I'm doing, and you know, play the game the right way, and everything else will work out.”

Watch Westbrook's full comments below:

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double on the season with 30.6 points per game, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.