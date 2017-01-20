Washington Wizards assistant coach Sidney Lowe has been fined $5,000 and the team was fined $15,000 for Lowe stepping on the court and potentially impacting the outcome of the 113–110 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Lowe stepped on the court in the closing moments of the game and appears to have prevented Knicks guard Courtney Lee from attempting a game-tying three. Lee later told reporters that he believed a Wizards player was standing next to him but it was Lowe.

The NBA rule book states that “all assistants and trainers must remain on the bench.”

“I think it’s something they need to take a look at,” Lee said after the game. “Being a basketball player you play off of instincts, and if you hear somebody right there, that’s why I try to make the right play. But I still should have shot it.”

The Wizards improved to 23–19 with the victory. The Knicks fell to 19–25.