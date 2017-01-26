NBA

Thunder’s Enes Kanter fractures forearm punching chair (video)

SI Wire
30 minutes ago

Thunder forward Enes Kanter fractured his forearm while punching a chair in frustration during Thursday’s game.

Head coach Billy Donovan informed reporters of the diagnosis following OKC’s 109–98 win over Dallas. Kanter smacked the bench in frustration after being subbed out in the first half and went to the locker room shortly after. He did not return to the game.

The Vertical reports Kanter could miss two months.

Kanter is in midst of a breakout season for the Thunder, emerging as a secondary scoring option to Russell Westbrook and averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds coming off the bench. 

Oklahoma City is 28–19 after Thursday’s win.

