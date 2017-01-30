NBA

WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne traded from Sky to Mystics

SI Wire
an hour ago

The Chicago Sky has traded Elena Delle Donne, the 2015 WNBA MVP, to the Washington Mystics, Sky owner Michael Alter confirmed to The New York Times on Monday. 

Delle Donne, 27, has played her entire four-year professional career in Chicago. No WNBA player of Delle Donne's caliber has ever changed teams so late into her career.

In exchange for Delle Donne, the Sky will receive All-Star center Stefanie Dolson, rookie guard Kahleah Copper and the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

Delle Donne said in December that she would be willing to sit out the 2017 season if the Sky did not agree to trade her. 

In four seasons for the Sky, Delle Donne has averaged 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She won the 2012–13 Rookie of the Year award and the 2015 MVP.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters