Predictably, Dwyane Wade is defending buddy LeBron James in his feud with Charles Barkley.

In wake of Barkley’s ‘whiny’ labeling of James and James’s lengthy, pointed response, Wade chimed in during a session with reporters on Tuesday.

“Thank god he finally said something,” Wade said Tuesday, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. “LeBron, a lot of guys take a lot of shots at him — for whatever reason. He just has kept his mouth closed and continued to focus on what he needs to. But it’s about time he said something, man. Guys ride him, especially ex-players. When you have a history, when you can go and Google your history, you better be a little careful with what you say.

“Sometimes, when guys get a microphone in front of their face, they just talk and talk and talk and forget about their history. We all make that mistake, but especially that guy on TV. He acting like he just walks on water. And I like the fact that LeBron called him out and told him about himself a little bit. Humble yourself.

“LeBron is who he is. We all have flaws. But when your flaws are a little bit more, you shuld shut up. I’m glad LJ finally said something and stood up for himself from that standpoint. He said there’s a new sheriff in town. So I’m excited to see what’s next.”

Wade and James, of course, are former teammates and longtime close friends.