NBA rumors: Latest trade deadline news on deals, contracts, more

2 hours ago

The 2017 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away. Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• Several big-name free agents are working out for the Cavaliers, according to an ESPN report. The names include Kirk Hinrich, Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson and Jordan Farmar.

• The Cavs are also rumored to be pursuing Mavericks point guard Deron Williams. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

• The Orlando Magic have attempted to trade forward Serge Ibaka. Ibaka is in the final season of a four-year, $49.4 million deal. (Sporting News)

• The Miami Heat are looking for ways to keep forward Okaro White and have explored trading forward Derrick Williams. (Miami Herald)

• The Bulls and Celtics will rekindle trade talks centered on Jimmy Butler, according to league executives. (Chicago Tribune)

• The Philadelphia 76ers have signed rookie Chasson Randle to a three-year deal. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• Jimmer Fredette has not decided whether he will remain in China for an extended period of time. He is currently a member of the China Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks. “I hope to have some good options when the offseason comes — that's the hope for me and for my family,” Fredette said. “I think we've put ourselves in a good position to have some good options everywhere in the world and we'll see what happens. China's been fun, it's been great.” (Jay Yeomans, Deseret News)

- Scooby Axson

