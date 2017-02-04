NBA

Paul Pierce on Isaiah Thomas: 'Easily the best point guard in the Eastern Conference‘

34 minutes ago

Paul Pierce is among the many in the NBA raising their eyebrows while watching Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas play. 

“Man, that boy Isaiah is killing,” he told reporters. “He’s easily the best point guard in the Eastern Conference."

On Friday night, Thomas scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead Boston to a 113-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

A Minor Miracle Has Miami In The Playoff Hunt

Thomas was told about Pierce's praise and said it "means everything coming from a Celtics legend and possible future Hall of Famer.

Thomas was named to the Eastern Conference's reserves for the upcoming All-Star Game.

