Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Saturday.

LaVine injured his leg during Friday night’s loss to the Pistons. He averaged a career-high 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and three assists this season in 47 games.

The 21-year-old, along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, is part of Minnesota’s promising young core, and the Wolves ended January looking much improved from the first half of the season. He will have surgery at a later date.

Also noteworthy: LaVine is up for a contract extension this summer. Implications from the injury could force him to instead test restricted free agency in 2018, depending on his recovery and the front office’s approach as they continue to build out the roster.

LaVine is also a two-time dunk contest champion known for his leaping prowess. He had planned to sit out this year’s dunk contest prior to the injury.