LeBron James has been pushing for the Cavaliers to trade for Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, even if they must give up Kevin Love in exchange, reports Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

Anthony has been the subject of trade rumors in advance of the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline. The Knicks have reportedly inquired with the Cavaliers, Clippers and Celtics about their interest in trading for Anthony.

The Cavaliers reportedly rejected the Knicks' previous trade offer, but James has reportedly been lobbying for the deal to get done. Outwardly, he has been vocal in his support of his friend Anthony's happiness, no matter where he plays.

"I just want the best for my friend, no matter what it is," James told reporters in Cleveland on Friday. "If [Anthony's] there in New York or if not, I just want the best for him. I want him to be happy."

Anthony would need to waive his no trade clause in order for a trade to be completed.