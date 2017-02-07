The New Orleans Pelicans are in trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers on the possibility of acquiring Jahlil Okafor, reports USA Today.

According to the report, the 76ers want a first-pick back in the proposed deal. The Pelicans are expected to send backup center Alexis Ajinca to Phiadelphia to complete the trade.

The deal is expected to provide frontcourt help for Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, who is having an outstanding season averaging 27.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.3 blocks per game.

Okafor's name has been discussed in trade rumors recently, along with 76ers center Nerlens Noel because of a logjam at the position.

Okafor, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, is averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and one block in 34 games this season.

The 76ers, who have lost four games in a row and have the second worst record in the Eastern Conference.

- Scooby Axson