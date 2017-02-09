NBA

Mark Cuban, Jason Williams headline 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

The NBA’s annual Celebrity All-Star Game will bring in some familiar faces this year: Mavs owner Mark Cuban and former NBA greats Jason ‘White Chocolate’ Williams and Baron Davis are among a star-studded list of participants.

ESPN‘s duo of Michael Smith and Jemele Hill are set to coach the teams, with joined by Draymond Green and TV personality Rocsi Diaz and Jemele Hill assisted by Kyle Lowry and rapper Fat Joe.

Among the other notables: basketball legend Oscar Schmidt, Bucks owner Marc Lasry, actor Anthony Mackie, and the father-son duo of Master P and Romeo Miller (who will team up together). WNBA stars Candace Parker and Lindsay Whalen will suit up, as will perennial participants Nick Cannon and Win Butler, lead singer of Arcade Fire.

Full rosters are below.

Team Smith (West): Miles Brown (actor), Tom Cavanagh (actor), Cuban, Davis, Andy Grammer (recording artist) Jiang Jinfu (actor, model), Mackie, Miller, Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian), Master P, Parker, Aaron Sanchez (celebrity chef)

Team Hill (East): Brandon Armstrong (former NBA player and social media star), Butler, Cannon, Rachel DeMita (NBA2K TV personality), Ansel Elgort (actor, recording artist), Lasry, Caleb McLaughlin (actor), Peter Rosenberg (media personality), Schmidt, Whalen, Williams, Kris Wu (recording artist).

The game tips at 7 E.T., Friday Feb. 17 on ESPN.

