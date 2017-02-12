NBA

The Warriors trolled the Thunder by wearing cupcake shirts after their win

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

The Warriors had a little fun after their win over the Thunder on Saturday by wearing cupcake t-shirts. 

Confused? Let us explain. The reference actually stems from a profile SI's Lee Jenkins wrote about Westbrook last year. Here's the relevant passage, which describes Westbrook's Instagram on July 4, the day Durant announced he was signing with the Warriors. 

"Westbrook didn’t disparage Durant. He didn’t judge him. All he did was take a picture. When Kendrick Perkins played center for the Thunder, he called teammates 'cupcake' if he thought they were acting a little soft. Westbrook and Durant adopted the term in jest. Westbrook posted a bittersweet pic on Instagram: three plates of cupcakes topped by red and blue stars and sprinkles."

During Saturday's game, Thunder fans chanted "cupcake" at Durant. They were given cupcake t-shirts. And then the Warriors celebrated their win by wearing the t-shirts following the game. 

The Warriors beat the Thunder 130–114. 

