The ban prohibiting former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley from entering Madison Square Garden has been lifted, according to multiple media reports.

Oakley was banned from the "World's Most Famous Arena" after he was arrested during the first quarter of the Knicks game against the Los Angeles Clippers last week.

Knicks owner James Dolan also fired the Garden's security chief for allowing Oakley to reach his seat and but said he hoped Oakley's ban "won't be forever."

The team also said that Oakley was "abusive" to arena staff. Oakley was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors after an altercation with MSG security.

On Monday, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and NBA commissioner Adam Silver helped mediate the situation between Dolan and Oakley. Oakley and Dolan met with Silver at NBA headquarters, and Jordan join the conference by phone.

"It is beyond disheartening to see situations involving members of the NBA family like the one that occurred at Madison Square Garden this past week," Silver said. "Mr. Dolan expressed his hope that Mr. Oakley would return to MSG as his guest in the near future."

- Scooby Axson