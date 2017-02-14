The Magic and Raptors have agreed on trade to send Serge Ibaka to Toronto, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Orlando receives 26-year-old wing Terrence Ross and the lower of Toronto’s first-round picks in this year’s draft, Wojnarowski adds.

Ibaka, who was acquired by the Magic in an offseason trade for Victor Oladipo, is in the final year of his contract. He has started 56 of Orlando’s 57 games this season and is second on the team with 15.1 points per game. He is also averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Ross has played 53 games off the bench for the Raptors this year, averaging 10.4 points in 22.4 minutes per game.