NBA

Report: Magic trade Serge Ibaka to Raptors for Terrence Ross, first-round pick

SI Wire
an hour ago

The Magic and Raptors have agreed on trade to send Serge Ibaka to Toronto, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports

Orlando receives 26-year-old wing Terrence Ross and the lower of Toronto’s first-round picks in this year’s draft, Wojnarowski adds

Ibaka, who was acquired by the Magic in an offseason trade for Victor Oladipo, is in the final year of his contract. He has started 56 of Orlando’s 57 games this season and is second on the team with 15.1 points per game. He is also averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. 

Ross has played 53 games off the bench for the Raptors this year, averaging 10.4 points in 22.4 minutes per game. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters