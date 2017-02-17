NBA

DeMarcus Cousins wants to sign extension with Kings

2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins says he wants to sign an extension with the team this summer and end his career with his jersey hanging in the rafters in Sacramento

Cousins won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2018, but can sign a five-year extension this summer that could pay him an estimated $220 million.

For the 2017-18 season, he is scheduled to make $18 million in the final season of a four-year, $65 million extension he signed before the 2013 season

"I'm very happy," Cousins said to ESPN. "It's where I want to be."

Cousins said he feels the team is on the right path this season.

"We're playing the best basketball of the season so far," he said. "Our team is extremely confident. We believe we can make this push and make it happen. We've been preaching it all year. It's on us to make it happen."

Cousins is averaging 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks this season for Sacramento, who enter the All-Star at 24–33, 1.5 games out of the eighth spot in the Western Conference. Sacramento has missed the playoffs in each of the last 10 seasons.

- Scooby Axson

