Chris Webber, Tracy McGrady among 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

2 hours ago

The Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 14 finalists for this year’s class on Saturday.

The list includes four former NBA players—Tracy McGrady, Chris Webber, Tim Hardaway and Sidney Moncrief—and one NBA coach, Rudy Tomjanovich.

Also on the list are referee Hugh Evans, former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan and current Kansas coach Bill Self. 

On the women’s side, former UConn and WNBA star Rebecca Lobo was nominated as a contributor. Current Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw and Baylor’s Kim Mulkey also made the list. 

Click here for the full list of finalists

The Hall of Fame class will be announced April 3 before the NCAA men’s national championship and the induction ceremony will be in September. 

