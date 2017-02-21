NBA

DeMarcus Cousins on Sacramento: 'Love for this city has never changed'

SI Wire
3 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins delivered a heartfelt goodbye to the fans of Sacramento after spending his first seven seasons with the Kings.

The Kings send Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to New Orleans for guard Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, guard Langston Galloway and first-and second-round draft picks this summer.

Cousins, who is averaging 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks this season, had a farewell dinner before departing to his new city.

“My love for this city has never changed … My love for this city has never changed. Even though I’m gone, it will still be the same," Cousins said. "I’m still looking out for these kids. Every family in this city matters to me. Every soul in this city matters to me. Everything’s the same. I’m just not in a Kings uniform anymore, which is OK. The love will still go on.”

The Pelicans (23–34) return from the All-Star break Thursday against the Houston Rockets. New Orleans is 2.5 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. 

- Scooby Axson

