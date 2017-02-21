The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade that would send Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The front office is off and running after some changes were made earlier in the day. Los Angeles fired general manager Mitch Kupchak and put Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations. Owner Jeanie Buss also removed her brother Jim from his role as the team's executive vice president of basketball operations.

Williams is averaging 18.6 points, 2.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. He will be paid $7 million for the 2016-17 and the 2017-18 seasons respectively.

Brewer is averaging 4.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Brewer also has two years remaining on his contract.