NBA

Magic Johnson named Lakers' president of basketball operations

SI Wire
an hour ago

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has been named the Lakers' president of basketball operations, the team announced on Tuesday. 

As part of the front office reshuffling, general manager Mitch Kupchak has been relieved of his duties, and Jim Buss will no longer serve as EVP of Basketball Operations. The Lakers also parted ways with John Black, who had been the team's VP of Public Relations for more than 25 years. 

Johnson was hired as an adviser to the franchise earlier this month. Shortly thereafter, he expressed a desire to "call the shots" for the team. Johnson also said in an appearance on ESPN's First Take that should he get the job, his first call would be to retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant. 

It is unclear whether Johnson will handle day-to-day operations or if the team will also hire a general manager.

Johnson played 13 seasons for the Lakers and is considered by many to be the best player in franchise history. He is a part of multiple successful business endeavors and owns a small portion of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnson discussed his multiple commitments in his appearance on First Take. 

"If I took it on, I would definitely give 150% because I have other people to run my businesses," he said. "We're at a place now where I don't have to be there. But I would have to be with the Lakers every single day. We've gotta come up with a strategy that will help us get back in the next 3–5 years.”

Kupchak had been in charge of personnel decisions since 2000. He was widely praised for orchestrating the Pau Gasol trade, but he faced criticism for signing Bryant to a 2-year deal worth more than $48 million while Bryant was out with a torn achilles tendon. The Lakers have held meetings with marquee free agents in recent seasons but have been unable to land any big names. 

The Lakers have endured three straight losing seasons, including a franchise-worst 17-65 record last season. Los Angeles is currently 19-39, the third-worst record in the NBA. 

Johnson steps into his new role with Thursday's trade deadline looming. Kupchak said recently that the Lakers were "active" in the trade market, with Louis Williams and Nick Young the most likely candidates to be moved. 

