NBA

Report: Rob Pelinka, Lakers finalizing contract to become next general manager

SI Wire
37 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a multi-year contract with agent Rob Pelinka to become the team's next general manager, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is represented by Pelinka and told reporters that Pelinka is headed to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Calvin Watkins. Other athletes represented by Pelinka include James Harden and Andre Iguodala. He previously represented Kobe Bryant and is familiar with the Lakers organization.

No Magic Hire: Lakers Still Stuck In The Past

Earlier in the day, the Lakers shook up their front office by firing general manager Mitch Kupchak and putting Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations. Owner Jeanie Buss removed her brother Jim from his role as the team's executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Lakers have missed the playoffs in the past three years with some of the the three worst seasons in franchise history.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters