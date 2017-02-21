The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a multi-year contract with agent Rob Pelinka to become the team's next general manager, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is represented by Pelinka and told reporters that Pelinka is headed to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Calvin Watkins. Other athletes represented by Pelinka include James Harden and Andre Iguodala. He previously represented Kobe Bryant and is familiar with the Lakers organization.

Earlier in the day, the Lakers shook up their front office by firing general manager Mitch Kupchak and putting Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations. Owner Jeanie Buss removed her brother Jim from his role as the team's executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Lakers have missed the playoffs in the past three years with some of the the three worst seasons in franchise history.