2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: All The Moves
- Head spinning? We've got you covered. The Crossover is tracking every move ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline (3 PM ET).
With the 2017 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, The Crossover is rounding up every trade before Thursday's 3 PM ET deadline.
The biggest move of the season may have already gone down, with the Sacramento Kings sending DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster move just minutes after Sunday's All-Star Game. In return, the Kings, who also sent Omri Casspi, received a protected first-round pick, Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans Langston Galloway and an additional second-round pick.
On Tuesday, Magic Johnson wasted no time making a move as Lakers President of Basketball Operations, sending Lou Williams to the Rockets for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick.
What other moves will go down before the wire? Here's a recap of every move before the deadline, along with the latest rumors and buzz.
• Six burning questions ahead of the trade deadline | Team-by-team previews
Trade Grades: Lakers Conclude Turbulent Day By Trading Lou Williams To The Rockets
- After a busy day in the front office, the Lakers made a move for the future by trading sixth man Lou Williams to the Rockets for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick.
The Lakers concluded one of their most turbulent days in recent memory by trading guard Lou Williams to the Rockets for forward Corey Brewer and a 2017 first-round pick, according to Yahoo Sports and ESPN.com.
After firing longtime GM Mitch Kupchak, stripping executive Jim Buss of his power, turning over the keys to Magic Johnson, and reportedly agreeing to hire super-agent Rob Pelinka as Kupchak’s replacement, LA made a move for the future by trading Williams, a strong candidate for the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year award.
Let’s grade the trade.
Lakers: A-
Williams was one of the most obvious trade chips in the league given his strong play this season, his clear fit as a leading scorer on a second unit, his reasonable contract, his playoff experience, and his utter uselessness to the Lakers, a rebuilding team that should be going all out to tank down the stretch.
Really, Williams was worse than useless in LA, he was counterproductive. Every foul he drew, every four-point play he converted, and every 20-point outburst increased the chances that the Lakers don’t retain their top-3 protected first-round pick. This year, Williams is averaging a career-best 18.6 PPG and shooting a career-high 38.6% on threes, and the Lakers’ offensive efficiency rating has jumped from 98.9 to 108 when he’s been on the court. Showcasing him worked perfectly, and now it’s time for the Lakers to move forward.
Cashing out on Williams accomplishes three goals: it delivers a first-round pick (which should land somewhere around No. 25), it helps the Lakes keep their own pick in a draft with major difference-makers like Markelle Fultz and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball at the top, and it opens up even more minutes and shots for 2015 lottery pick D’Angelo Russell, who hasn’t demonstrated major progress in his second season. Even though he’s still only 20, Russell (14.2 PPG, 26.5 MPG) is rapidly approaching sink-or-swim time and deserves a looser leash down the stretch of an already-lost season.
This move is less about the meh return package—the Lakers added salary, Brewer doesn’t really help, and the pick isn’t anything to write home about—and more about playing the tank game. Yes, that’s always a tough sell for a high-profile franchise like the Lakers, who are stuck in their fourth straight year of abysmal losing after failing to sustain a hot start to 2016-17 that briefly raised expectations. Nevertheless, tanking is clearly the best option given that Russell hasn’t yet blossomed, Julius Randle probably isn’t going to develop into a star-level player, and 2016 lottery pick Brandon Ingram, while promising, is still a few years away from being a franchise player.
As it stands, the Lakers should do everything within their power to outrace the Suns to the bottom of the West standings to capture the No. 2 spot in the draft lottery order. If that approach ultimately lands Ball, for example, the Johnson Era will be off to a strong start. The alternative universe—where the Lakers held on to Williams and put their pick into greater jeopardy than necessary—would have been an abomination.
Rockets: B+
Long known as a one-way bucket-getter with a strong handle, a quick release and crafty moves, Williams looks like a logical fit in Houston. He’s comfortable playing both with the ball in his hands and as a complementary look to other stars, given his recent stint in Toronto, and his eagerness to shoot will fit right in with James Harden, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson and company under Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni. While the Lakers haven’t attempted nearly as many threes as the record-setting Rockets this season, the two teams have played at similar paces (both top-seven league-wide) and Williams has attempted more threes per minute than at any point during his career. Expect his green light to get even greener.
Both Williams and Brewer are 30 years old but they’re trending in opposite directions: Williams is heading down the Jamal Crawford graceful aging arc while Brewer is finding it harder and harder to stay on the court. In theory, Brewer fits the Rockets’ needs better as a versatile energy guy. In practice, however, he’s struggled to contribute in a diminished role this season, posting a career-low Player Efficiency Rating.
From a financial perspective, Houston actually saves a little bit of money, as Brewer was owed $15.2 million combined over this season and next while Williams will take home just $14 million. There’s zero doubt which player Houston would rather have as it gets up for a possible deep postseason run this year and looks to refine one of the league’s most potent attacks around Harden into the future.
Although Houston didn’t part with much to acquire Williams, there are a few reasons to pump the brakes on the hype train. First, he’s been a far less effective player in the playoffs than in the regular season, averaging just 10.8 PPG and shooting 36.2% from the field in the postseason. Second, his defensive impact numbers have been well below average for years, making him the type of weak link who will get picked on mercilessly by teams like the Spurs and Warriors. Third, the redundancy of his skillset with Harden and Gordon will almost certainly limit the scope of his individual contributions relative to his highwater marks with the Lakers.
Countering that last point, however, is the fact that Williams represents excellent injury insurance for Gordon, another Sixth Man of the Year favorite who started to miss some time before the All-Star break. The Rockets’ momentum has slowed a bit after a scoring start, and Williams is exactly the type of player who could help kick things back into gear for a top-heavy roster with grand designs on a possible trip to the Western Conference finals.
Trade Grades: Pelicans Fleece Kings, Land DeMarcus Cousins In Blockbuster
Quickly
- All-Star Weekend is leaving New Orleans, but DeMarcus Cousins is arriving. With Boogie and The Brow, the future is suddenly bright for the Pelicans. As for the Kings...
After a quiet, relatively tame All-Star Weekend, the NBA provided fireworks immediately after its showcase game in the form of a blockbuster trade. DeMarcus Cousins, the mercurial, immensely–talented center, is headed to New Orleans, where he will team up with fellow Wildcat Anthony Davis in what is now the most offensively gifted five–four combination in the league.
Cousins is headed to the Pelicans with only one more season left on his contract, while the Kings, who also dealt Omri Casspi, will receive Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and their 2017 first- and second-round picks, according to multiple media reports.
Here’s how each team did in the deal:
Pelicans: A
It’s simple, but talent wins in the NBA. In Cousins, the Pelicans are acquiring a 26-year-old, in-his-prime big man who averages 28–10 while shooting nearly 36% from three. If Cousins keeps up those current statistics, he’ll be the only player in NBA history 6’10” or taller to post such averages in his age-26 season. Cousins is an offensive force, and his game has steadily improved despite the surrounding clown show in Sacramento.
Of course, there are obvious caveats here. Cousins’s attitude has been a huge issue in Sacramento. He’s clashed with coaches, teammates and referees to a ridiculous degree. His effort on defense has come and gone. And it's fair to question how good Cousins truly is considering he could never carry his team to the postseason. On top of all that, Cousins contract expires in 2018, which could make him nothing more than a glorified rental if he doesn’t re-sign with New Orleans—though the Pelicans have the option of trading him again next year.
On the court, spacing could be tight in a Davis-Cousins frontcourt, but both have emerging outside games, and Alvin Gentry may now finally have the kind of pieces to prove the offensive genius he was hired for. As far as effort concerns, New Orleans isn’t a shining example of an NBA franchise, but the change of scenery from the Kings to the Pelicans should still be jarring enough to promote more consistency in Cousins.
Ultimately, this is the kind of home run move teams need to make in the current NBA landscape. Acquiring superstars during free agency will become increasingly difficult in the new CBA, and players like Cousins are rarely available on the trade market. The Pelicans are making the deal without giving up any notable players, and any smattering of draft picks seems appropriate for Cousins.
Kings: F
Could Sacramento really have not done better? Only one first-round pick? No franchise players in return? No better offer was on the table ahead of Thursday's deadline?
This grade really isn’t just about the trade, however. It’s a grade for years of ineptitude. It’s a grade that reflects how the Kings more or less insulted their fans by running an amateur operation that wasted years of Cousins’s promising career. It’s a grade appropriate for owner Vivek Ranadive, whose new arena will now be just as empty as his old one. This is a bad day for the Kings organization, and it could be a long time before it finds another player as talented as Cousins
76ers: A
The 76ers have the option to swap first-round picks with the Kings in this summer’s draft. Philly will have a really good chance at landing the top pick, especially with Sacramento now expected to free fall in the standings.
NBA trade rumors: Latest reports, buzz as deadline nears
All-Star Weekend has come and gone, but one blockbuster trade made over the weekend will have lasting implications for the NBA landscape.
While the biggest deal so far involves the Kings trading DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans for a package including Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, a top-three protected 2017 first-round pick and Philadelphia's 2017 second-round pick, many teams are looking to make moves to improve playoff positioning or dump salaries.
In other NBA news that could have an effect on the trade market, the Lakers named Magic Johnson the team's President of Basketball Operations. General manager Mitch Kupchak and EVP of Basketball Operations Jim Buss were both relieved of their duties. Rob Pelinka, a power agent who represents Kobe Bryant and James Harden, has emerged as likely the Lakers' next general manager.
All that, and there is still ample time for the league's general managers to wheel and deal before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.
Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.
3 p.m.
• A meeting between Paul George and Pacers ownership is a key factor that led the team to consider its direction with the deadline looming. The Pacers are looking at players including Jahlil Okafor (Sixers), Arron Afflalo (Kings), Allen Crabbe and Ed Davis (Blazers) to improve the team via trade. (Sam Amick, USA Today)
• Carmelo Anthony on the trade deadline: “If something is going to happen, it’s going to happen. I haven’t heard anything as of right now, so that’s not something that I’m concerned about.” (Ian Begley, ESPN)
• The Knicks are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Kyle O’Quinn. (Frank Isola, New York Daily News)
2 p.m.
• In an interview with The Vertical, Hawks GM Wes Wilcox classified his team as “buyers” citing the fact that they own 11 picks over the next three drafts.
• Wilcox also said that Paul Millsap will not be traded and that keeping him this summer is the team’s first priority. (The Vertical)
1 p.m.
• Indiana has been gauging the trade market for star forward Paul George. The Pacers are determining whether to try and add talent around George while also considering the possibility of a rebuild around young center Myles Turner. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)
• George is weighing re-signing with Indiana when he becomes a free agent in 2018, and also considering his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. (The Vertical)
• The Cavs are seeking Patrick Beverley back from the Rockets for Iman Shumpert. (Marc Stein, ESPN)
• The Bulls, Knicks and Cavs are three teams with interest in Beverley, but the Rockets have no plans to trade him. (Calvin Watkins, ESPN)
• The Kings left some teams unawares as they shopped DeMarcus Cousins, surprising many. A number of teams had interest in discussing Cousins with the team, but either felt it was too late in the process to do a deal or reached out and couldn’t make it happen. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical podcast)
Noon
• The Rockets, after adding Lou Williams, remain “motivated” to acquire a player in the $10–12 million salary range, offering expiring contracts and cash in return. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)
• Houston has expressed interest in trading for Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert. (Marc Stein, ESPN)
• Among Houston’s expiring contracts are Nene and Tyler Ennis. The team also holds an option on K.J. McDaniels for next season.
11 a.m.
• Chicago’s front office has been split on the team’s direction dating back to last summer, with John Paxson interested in rebuilding, Gar Forman “comfortable with the status quo” and ownership not interested in making trades. (Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer)
• DeMarcus Cousins told media he did not return Vlade Divac’s call after the Kings traded him on Sunday. “It’s done.”
10 a.m. ET Wednesday
• Free-agent center Larry Sanders is believed to have a workout scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Sanders last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season with Milwaukee Bucks. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)
• If the Timberwolves decide to trade Ricky Rubio, it’s indicative of Tom Thibodeau’s desire to land a new veteran point guard in free agency. (Ken Berger, Bleacher Report)
Tuesday roundup
• The Washington Wizards has shown interest in Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad to upgrade their bench. (Marc Stein, ESPN.com)
• The Utah Jazz are interested in reuniting with Deron Williams and are considering a trade with the Mavericks. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN)
• The Lakers have traded Lou Williams to the Rockets in exchange for Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)
• A Jimmy Butler trade could still be in the works, but Butler's camp is under the impression that the All-Star will not be traded. (K.C. Johnson, Chicago Tribune)
• The Celtics and the Clippers have discussed a deal for Blake Griffin, but an actual trade is "extremely unlikely." The Clippers are asking for a haul in return, including Jae Crowder, one of Avery Bradley or Marcus Smart, and draft picks. (Zach Lowe, ESPN).
• The Nets have received multiple offers of increasing value for wing Bojan Bogdanovic. The Nets are "moving closer" to choosing the best deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)
• The Timberwolves and several other unnamed teams have been in talks with the New York Knicks about trading for Derrick Rose. (Ian Begley, ESPN)
• The Bucks are exploring the possibility of becoming sellers before the deadline. Milwaukee is reportedly willing to at least entertain offers for anyone besides Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker, Khris Middleton and Thon Maker. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)
• The Pacers are interested in acquiring 76ers center Jahlil Okafor. Okafor has been the subject of multiple trade rumors this season, most often involving the Bulls. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)
• The Jazz are exploring the market for Derrick Favors. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)
• Several Western Conference contenders are said to be "kicking the tires" on a deal involving Denver Nuggets small forward Wilson Chandler. (Chris Haynes, ESPN)
• The Brooklyn Nets have dropped their asking price for Brook Lopez. Brooklyn was initially seeking two first-round picks in return for Lopez, but would now settle for a first- and a second-round pick. (Marc Stein, ESPN)