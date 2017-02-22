NBA

Report: Sixers trade Ersan Ilyasova to Hawks for Tiago Splitter, second-round picks

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing a trade to send Ersan Ilyasova to the Atlanta Hawks for Tiago Splitter and will swap second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Ilyasova is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game. He is in the final year of his own contract and is due $8.4 million.

Splitter is on an expiring contract and is expected to earn 8.5 million. He is averaging 5.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters