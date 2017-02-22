The Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing a trade to send Ersan Ilyasova to the Atlanta Hawks for Tiago Splitter and will swap second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Ilyasova is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game. He is in the final year of his own contract and is due $8.4 million.

Splitter is on an expiring contract and is expected to earn 8.5 million. He is averaging 5.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game.