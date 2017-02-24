NBA

Report: Ballmer, Kroenke camps talking Clippers move to new Inglewood arena

NBA
5 minutes ago

The Clippers are in talks to move to a new arena in Inglewood adjacent to the NFL’s new stadium project, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Representatives for Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Rams owner Stan Kroenke have reportedly had multiple conversations about the Clippers leaving Staples Center—which they share with the Lakers and NHL’s Kings—and moving into a new complex either on the same site or an adjacent one. The stadiums would share parking. The NFL arena will host the Rams and Chargers when it opens in 2019.

Ballmer bought the Clippers in 2014, and has not settled on a plan, but the Clippers are weighing the move as part of an ongoing conversation with the end goal of a new stadium. He reportedly seeks more control over the fan experience and arena usage when it comes to scheduling, as well as the aesthetic advantages of a basketball-only venue.

Kroenke owns the NBA’s Denver Nuggets as part of his Kroenke Sports Enterprises group, in addition to the Rams, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, English soccer club Arsenal and MLS club Colorado Rapids.

The Lakers played at The Forum in Inglewood prior to their move to Staples in 1999, when the Clippers also moved from Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.

