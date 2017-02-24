NBA

No. 1 pick Ben Simmons won’t play this season due to foot injury

SI Wire
an hour ago

Sixers rookie Ben Simmons, the top pick in the 2016 draft, will not take the court this season, Philadelphia GM Bryan Colangelo announced Friday. 

Simmons had surgery to repair a broken foot in early October and was initially expected to return by December or January. The injury was a Jones fracture, the same issue that hobbled Kevin Durant in the 2014–15 season. 

Simmons had begun practicing in December and competed in 5-on-0 drills for the first time in mid-January but a CT scan this week revealed that the injury is not fully healed. He sent a message of frustration on Snapchat late Thursday night. 

Simmons’s situation is reminiscent of Joel Embiid’s, who missed two seasons due to foot injuries. The Sixers’ patience with Embiid has paid off, though, as he has been impressive this season, even while having his minutes restricted. 

