Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant hyperextended his left knee and will undergo an MRI, the team announced.

The injury occurred when Washington center Marcin Gortat​ went for a rebound and pushed Zaza Pachulia, who fell on Durant's leg in the first quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Washington Wizards.

Watch the injury below:

Warriors' Kevin Durant heads to locker room w/ apparent knee injury after Zaza Pachulia falls on his leg... pic.twitter.com/OWfoYdXWl8 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 1, 2017

Durant walked off the court holding his knee and was assisted to the locker room.

Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on the season.