Andrew Bogut sustained a broken leg in his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers after spending less than two minutes on the court.

The Cavaliers announced that X-rays revealed the fracture in Bogut's left tibia and that he was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for further evaluation.

Bogut appeared to make contact with Miami Heat forward Okaro White when he sustained the injury. He was helped off the court and was not able to put weight on his left leg.

The 7-foot center signed with the Cavaliers last Thursday after being waived by the 76ers. He did not make his debut with the team until Monday because the Cavaliers were finishing a road trip to Atlanta and Miami.

Bogut joins the Cavaliers after spending the last four seasons with the Golden State Warriors.