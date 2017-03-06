Starting every week, The Crossover will give readers an inside look of some of the hottest sneakers seen on NBA courts. From player exclusives, to new shoe releases or brand-new colorways, we'll have you covered each and every week of the season. The first edition of NBA Sneakers of the Week brings a lot of star power, with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden and signature sneaker newcomer Paul George all releasing new sneaker colorways.

Nike Basketball PG1 "Ferocity"

Available at nike.com, $110

Nike officially released Paul George’s first signature sneaker, the PG 1 ‘Ferocity’. The sneaker is tailored to George’s versatile game while the low cut makes it a sneaker that is easy to wear off the court. With a distinctive forefoot strap, anchored by Flywire cable loops, the simple silhouette packs a highly functional punch. Under the forefoot, a Zoom Air unit delivers low-profile, responsive cushioning, while a number of signature details add a personal touch.

Nike Basketball LeBron XIV “University Red’

Available at nike.com, $175

University Red is the next colorway launch for the LeBron XIV, releasing on March 10th. Of course James laced up a pair before they dropped.

Nike Basketball Kobe AD “Oregon"

Available at nike.com, $160

The University of Oregon men’s basketball team will debut this KOBE A.D. Oregon shoe in the month of March. The shoe releases March 10 in this black and yellow color scheme with a duck wing graphic wrapping the midsole.

Under Armour Curry 3.5

Shop all of Stephen Curry's sneakers at underarmour.com

Under Armour and Foot Locker teamed up to drop 30 signed pairs of Stephen Curry's LTD Gold CURRY3Zer0 sneaker. While the gold colorway may be limited, the CURRY3Zer0 will be Steph's official playoff sneaker and will be released to consumers in May.

Adidas Dame 3 “On Tour”



Available at footlocker.com, $115

In honor of Damian Lillard’s love for playing on the road and music, adidas released the Dame 3 “On Tour.” Equipped with a fused mesh black upper and contrasted by a white custom lace piece and matching three stripes, Dame's On Tour edition pays unique tribute to Portland's road uniforms. Red detailing is also featured on the midsole, outsole and Dame logo to signal the Rip City sign off.

Air Jordan XXX1 Hybrid

Air Jordan XXX1 available at nike.com, $155

While Russell Westbrook's Air Jordan 30/31 hybrid is not for sale, the AJXXX1 is one of the best performance sneakers to release this year.

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Fear the Fork”

Available at footlocker.com, $160

To celebrate James Harden’s career at Arizona State, adidas released the Harden Vol. 1 “Fear the Fork” edition. This shoe is designed with a black knit upper and gold across the toe, laces, three stripes and Harden Mark to reflect the desert sun and pay tribute to the gold in ASU's uniforms.

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Gravvy”

Available at footlocker.com, $140

The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Gravvy” embraces James Harden’s smooth style. Created with a smooth gray aesthetic, Grayvy fuses a glitch knit upper with a leather toe shroud and light gray accents across the three stripes and Harden Mark. Matte detailing wraps full-length BOOST on the lateral edge, while an iced blue outsole keeps it cool on and off the court.

Adidas CrazyExplosive Low

​

Available at footlocker.com, $140

Adidas has went all in with the CrazyExplosive Lows, outfitting players like Andrew Wiggins, Brandon Ingram (pictured above) and Jamal Murray with some clean, team-inspired colorways.