NBA

Ty Lawson sought on arrest warrant in Denver after failing three alcohol tests

SI Wire
41 minutes ago

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kings guard Ty Lawson after he violated his probation by failing three alcohol tests, the Denver Post reports.

Lawson allegedly failed the terms of his drunken driving conviction, which dates back to his time as a member of the Nuggets. Court records indicated he tested positive for alcohol on Sept. 27, Sept. 29 and Feb. 2. He also failed to complete his community service hours as part of the sentence, levied by a judge on March 22, 2016 for one year.

Lawson, 29 was arrested Jan. 23, 2015 on suspicion of drinking and driving and arrested again July 2015 in Los Angeles in a similar case.

He is scheduled to appear for a probation violation revocation hearing in Denver County Court on March 22.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters