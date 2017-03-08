A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kings guard Ty Lawson after he violated his probation by failing three alcohol tests, the Denver Post reports.

Lawson allegedly failed the terms of his drunken driving conviction, which dates back to his time as a member of the Nuggets. Court records indicated he tested positive for alcohol on Sept. 27, Sept. 29 and Feb. 2. He also failed to complete his community service hours as part of the sentence, levied by a judge on March 22, 2016 for one year.

Lawson, 29 was arrested Jan. 23, 2015 on suspicion of drinking and driving and arrested again July 2015 in Los Angeles in a similar case.

He is scheduled to appear for a probation violation revocation hearing in Denver County Court on March 22.