LaMarcus Aldridge is out indefinitely for the Spurs after experiencing a minor heart arrhythmia.

The team announced the news Saturday ahead of their game with the Warriors. Aldridge experienced an irregular heartbeat and will be held out for further testing. How long he will be out remains to be seen.

The Spurs are also without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray for Saturday’s game.

Aldridge, 31, is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds this season, his 10th in the NBA.