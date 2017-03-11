NBA

Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge out indefinitely after minor heart arrhythmia

SI Wire
2 hours ago

LaMarcus Aldridge is out indefinitely for the Spurs after experiencing a minor heart arrhythmia.

The team announced the news Saturday ahead of their game with the Warriors. Aldridge experienced an irregular heartbeat and will be held out for further testing. How long he will be out remains to be seen.

The Spurs are also without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray for Saturday’s game.

Aldridge, 31, is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds this season, his 10th in the NBA.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters