Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka exchanged punches under the basket in the third quarter of Tuesday night's Bulls and Raptors game.

In the closing minutes of the third quarter, Ibaka shoved Lopez in the back to which Lopez responded by knocking the ball out of Ibaka’s hands. The scuffle ensued.

Both players were ejected.

Bulls' Robin Lopez and Raptors' Serge Ibaka exchange punches, get ejected (all angles) pic.twitter.com/uxVm321tPc — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 22, 2017

Nikola Mirotic and Toronto Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire were hit with technical fouls.