NBA

Watch: Bulls' Robin Lopez and Raptors' Serge Ibaka exchange punches, get ejected

NBA
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
16 minutes ago

Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka exchanged punches under the basket in the third quarter of Tuesday night's Bulls and Raptors game.

In the closing minutes of the third quarter, Ibaka shoved Lopez in the back to which Lopez responded by knocking the ball out of Ibaka’s hands. The scuffle ensued.

Both players were ejected.

Nikola Mirotic and Toronto Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire were hit with technical fouls.

