Wide receiver Michael Floyd was found unconscious behind the wheel of his car when police found his car running and arrested him on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer. TMZ has released a video of Floyd's stop.

The body cam footage confirms the initial reports by police that Floyd was found with his foot on the brake and his eyes were closed. Floyd's speech was impaired and stumbled getting out of his vehicle.

Watch the footage below:

He refused to submit a blood-alcohol breath test or blood draw and so officers obtained a warrant for his blood. The wide receiver was held on suspicion of two counts of DUI, one count of obstructing a roadway and one count of failure to obey a police officer. The Arizona Cardinals cut Floyd and he was claimed by the New England Patriots just one day later.

• Which teams surround their QBs with the best situation to win? Ranking all 32

Floyd was inactive for the Patriots' game against the Broncos.