The NFL has fined the Giants $150,000 and moved its fourth-round draft choice to the end of the round for illegal walkie-talkie use, The MMQB’s Albert Breer reports. Head coach Ben McAdoo was also fined $50,000.

McAdoo was shown on the Sunday Night Football broadcast two weeks ago using a walkie-talkie on the sideline during the fourth quarter of New York’s 10-7 victory over Dallas. The league then investigated the team at the behest of the Cowboys, who claimed that McAdoo used the device to call plays and communicate with quarterback Eli Manning when his headset malfuctioned.

NFL rules say teams must cut off communication with their quarterback once there are 15 seconds left on the play clock. The league is unable to monitor walkie-talkie usage, which left a bit of a gray area.