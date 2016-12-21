Down
enlarge
Police: Michael Floyd's BAC was 0.217 percent at time of arrest
0:56 | NFL
Police: Michael Floyd's BAC was 0.217 percent at time of arrest
NFL

Michael Floyd records BAC of .217 during DUI arrest

SI Wire
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Wide receiver Michael Floyd's BAC was recorded at .217 when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, which is more than twice the legal limit in Arizona (.08), according to the police report from his arrest.

If Floyd is convicted of super extreme DUI (over .20 BAC), he may have to serve at least 45 days in jail.

Floyd was found unconscious behind the wheel of his running car when police found and arrested him on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.

On Tuesday, police released a video of Floyd's stop. The body cam footage confirms the initial reports by police that Floyd was found with his foot on the brake and his eyes were closed. Floyd's speech was impaired and he stumbled getting out of his vehicle.

• Which teams surround their QBs with the best situation to win? Ranking all 32

Floyd refused to submit a blood-alcohol breath test or blood draw, so officers obtained a warrant for his blood. The wide receiver was held on suspicion of two counts of DUI, one count of obstructing a roadway and one count of failure to obey a police officer.​

The Cardinals cut Floyd after the incident and he was picked up by the New England Patriots one day later. His arrest is not expected to affect his status with the Patriots, according to ESPN. Floyd was inactive for the Patriots' win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Head coach Bill Belichick did not offer much comment when asked about the decision to add Floyd after his arrest in Arizona.

"We were aware of the situation before we claimed him," Belichick said in a press conference. “He is in an ongoing legal situation that I'm not going to comment on.”

"We have a lot of things in our, on our team, to handle—a multitude of things that players, coaches and anybody in our organization, that could come up for things outside of football that we all deal with," Belichick added.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters