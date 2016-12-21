Wide receiver Michael Floyd's BAC was recorded at .217 when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, which is more than twice the legal limit in Arizona (.08), according to the police report from his arrest.

If Floyd is convicted of super extreme DUI (over .20 BAC), he may have to serve at least 45 days in jail.

Floyd was found unconscious behind the wheel of his running car when police found and arrested him on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.

On Tuesday, police released a video of Floyd's stop. The body cam footage confirms the initial reports by police that Floyd was found with his foot on the brake and his eyes were closed. Floyd's speech was impaired and he stumbled getting out of his vehicle.

Floyd refused to submit a blood-alcohol breath test or blood draw, so officers obtained a warrant for his blood. The wide receiver was held on suspicion of two counts of DUI, one count of obstructing a roadway and one count of failure to obey a police officer.​

The Cardinals cut Floyd after the incident and he was picked up by the New England Patriots one day later. His arrest is not expected to affect his status with the Patriots, according to ESPN. Floyd was inactive for the Patriots' win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Head coach Bill Belichick did not offer much comment when asked about the decision to add Floyd after his arrest in Arizona.

"We were aware of the situation before we claimed him," Belichick said in a press conference. “He is in an ongoing legal situation that I'm not going to comment on.”

"We have a lot of things in our, on our team, to handle—a multitude of things that players, coaches and anybody in our organization, that could come up for things outside of football that we all deal with," Belichick added.