NFL

Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin, no players hurt

SI Wire
Saturday December 24th, 2016

The Minnesota Vikings' team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.

A team spokesman said there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Appleton International Airport. The plane landed about 5:15 p.m. It was snowing much of the afternoon in Appleton, which is about 30 miles south of Green Bay.

Some of the Vikings players tweeted videos while there were waiting to safely exit the aircraft and once they finally were able to depart.

Minnesota plays the Packers at 1 p.m. EST on Christmas Eve.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

