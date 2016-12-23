The Minnesota Vikings' team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.

A team spokesman said there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Appleton International Airport. The plane landed about 5:15 p.m. It was snowing much of the afternoon in Appleton, which is about 30 miles south of Green Bay.

Some of the Vikings players tweeted videos while there were waiting to safely exit the aircraft and once they finally were able to depart.

Cross this one off the bucket list! ☑️ Leaving the plane with @chadgreenway52 on a fire truck basket. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/CwY9Vi5UC0 — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) December 24, 2016

After 4 hours, the @Vikings' @ceeflashpee84 is officially off the plane!



And he's still all smiles. pic.twitter.com/QQVJDqRM6Z — FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) December 24, 2016

We made it.



Slowly but surely down on the 🚒 #Skol pic.twitter.com/3vWZN3YzeT — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Minnesota plays the Packers at 1 p.m. EST on Christmas Eve.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.