NFL

Todd Bowles to coach Jets from sideline against Patriots after release from hospital

SI Wire
3 hours ago

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles has been released from the hospital and will coach the team against the Patriots on Saturday.

Bowles was hospitalized on Friday with an undisclosed illness and did not travel with the team to New England. 

The team announced on Saturday that Bowles arrived at the team hotel on Saturday morning, and later added that he would coach the team from the sideline rather than from the coaches booth. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team had initially feared Bowles had suffered a heart attack, but doctors determined he had not.

The Jets (4–10) play the Patriots (12–2) at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve. 

 

