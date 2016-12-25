Antonio Brown came up clutch for the Steelers on Christmas, snagging a ball at the goal line and fighting his way across the plane to seal the game-winning drive — and the division — against the rival Ravens.

After Kyle Juszczyk pounded in the go-ahead points on the previous drive, the Steelers pushed back, working their way upfield and Ben Roethlisberger finding Brown with nine seconds left in the game, clinching the win and the AFC North title.

Watch below.

jmann: AB!!!! NFL Network Thursday Night Football Postgame Show https://t.co/BQGuIJ81F8 pic.twitter.com/8OmIYAXGTW — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 26, 2016

The Steelers moved to 10–5 on the season, dropping the Ravens to 8–7.

Brown, one of the league’s top receivers, has 96 catches for 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.