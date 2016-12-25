NFL

Watch: Steelers clinch AFC North on last-second Antonio Brown touchdown

SI Wire
Monday December 26th, 2016

Antonio Brown came up clutch for the Steelers on Christmas, snagging a ball at the goal line and fighting his way across the plane to seal the game-winning drive — and the division — against the rival Ravens.

After Kyle Juszczyk pounded in the go-ahead points on the previous drive, the Steelers pushed back, working their way upfield and Ben Roethlisberger finding Brown with nine seconds left in the game, clinching the win and the AFC North title.

Watch below.

The Steelers moved to 10–5 on the season, dropping the Ravens to 8–7.

Brown, one of the league’s top receivers, has 96 catches for 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

