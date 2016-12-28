Steve Smith Sr. will play his final NFL game on Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Smith, 37, has played 16 seasons and sits in seventh place on the NFL's all-time career receiving yards list with 14,697 yards. He has 67 receptions for 765 yards and five touchdowns in 2016.

“I’m about 89 percent sure,” Smith said.

Smith finishes his career having played in five Pro Bowls and two Super Bowls. In 2005, he led the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns and remains the lone wide receiver since 1992 to accomplish the triple crown. Smith is also one of just 14 receivers with more than 1,000 career receptions.

He teased his retirement announcement on Instagram:

The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs with last weekend's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.