New video shows ex-NFL player Ray McDonald threatening ex-fianceé, infant son

34 minutes ago

A newly released video depicts former 49ers and Bears defensive lineman Ray McDonald threatening his ex-fianceé and their infant son in a 2015 incident that led to his arrest and domestic violence charges that were later dropped.

This week, the victim’s attorney released photos of her injuries (bruises on her hands and legs) that she says McDonald dealt her, in addition to a cell phone video of a May 2015 confrontation with McDonald. The video and other information were released as part of a conflict over a custody arrangement over the couple’s young son. The video was first published by TMZ Sports.

The incident took place May 25, 2015, after which McDonald was arrested but not indicted. Charges were dropped. He was then a member of the Bears, after being released by San Francisco in December 2014. That release came in wake of a different, previous sexual assault charge, for which he was later indicted for rape.

McDonald was part of three separate domestic violence-related incidents in 2014, including the December investigation and an August arrest. The Bears signed him in March despite his history of troubling transgressions, and released him following this incident, his fourth in one calendar year, in May 2015. He was arrested again two days later.

The video is below. At the end of the clip, the woman, holding the camera, appears to hide in the bathroom.

Warning: the video’s contents are disturbing.

According to Deadspin, in a statement of probable cause later prepared by prosecutors, after McDonald was arrested, he had a blood alcohol concentration of .12% four hours later. He is quoted as saying on-site, “Look, that bitch made me mad, man. That bitch made me mad.”

McDonald’s fianceé is holding their son in the video. The man attempting to calm McDonald down is his driver.

McDonald has been out of football since his May 2015 arrests, but was never formally punished by the NFL.

Jeremy Woo

