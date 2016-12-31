NFL

Report: 49ers expected to fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

SI Wire
Sunday January 1st, 2017

After a disappointing season, the 49ers are expected to fire head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

San Francisco is 2–13 going into its season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. This was Kelly’s first season with the team, after replacing Jim Tomsula. The Niners went 5–11 in 2015 under Tomsula, who received just one season at the helm.

The team has struggled to find a replacement for Jim Harbaugh, who parted ways with the team in 2014 after reported clashes with Baalke. Baalke has been with the team’s front office since 2005, assuming the GM role in 2011 after starting as a scout and later helming player personnel. The team won 36 games in Baalke‘s first three seasons and with Harbaugh as coach, winning two NFC West titles and appearing in Super Bowl XLVII, where the 49ers lost to the Ravens.

Kelly is 28–34 in four NFL seasons, spending his first three with the Eagles after leaving Oregon. There has been speculation he could return to the college ranks.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters