Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane was ejected from the press box during Sunday’s game following a dispute with the team’s public relations department, according to fellow reporters who were present for the incident.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, McLane, a writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer, was one of a group of writers that was asked by a PR staffer to quiet down. McLane took exception and went over to the staffer to discuss the incident, and was booted around 10 or 15 minutes later by the team’s senior vice president Anne Gordon.

They told McLane he was ejected for violating the fan code of conduct.

During confusion over a penalty a while ago, we were all trying to figure out the call. An Eagles staffer yelled for us to be quiet. (1) — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

The writers around McLane continued to tweet about the incident afterward, displeased that he was forced to leave the stadium.

More as the situation develops.

– Kenny Ducey