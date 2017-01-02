NFL

Report: Blake Bortles played this season with two shoulder separations

SI Wire
Monday January 2nd, 2017

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles played most of the season with two shoulder separations and wrist tendonitis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

No surgery is planned for the offseason. Bortles says that he suffered a Grade 1 sprain to his AC joint against the Titans on Oct. 27 and then aggravated the injury against the Lions about a month later.

“As a competitor, I think you would want to say no [it didn't affect his play], but I think as somebody that's realistic, and I know my body and know how I can throw a football, I think it would be stupid to say that there weren't throws that were affected by the wrist or by the shoulder," Bortles told ESPN. "I think that's part of playing with injuries. Things are going to happen, they're going to affect you differently, you're going to have to find ways to use other parts of your body to compensate and still deliver efficiently. There were times where I didn't do that.​”

The Jaguars reportedly remain committed to Bortles as the franchise's quarterback for the future.

MMQB: A fiery (and firing) finish to the NFL regular season

Bortles finished his third season with 3,905 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions for the 3–13 Jaguars. He tossed for 626 yards and two touchdowns without throwing any interceptions in the final two games of the season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters