NFL

Bills GM Doug Whaley was unaware Rex Ryan was going to get fired

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley said at a press conference Monday that he did not know former coach Rex Ryan was going to be fired, and still does not know the reasons why the Bills owners decided to part ways with the coach. 

"I wasn't privy to the conversation so I cannot get into the details," Whaley said when asked why Ryan was dismissed after one season.

“I was told by my boss that I will no longer be working with Rex.”

Ryan was hired in 2015 and led the Bills to a 7–9 record this season, finishing in third place in the AFC East and missing the playoffs. He was fired before the Bills' final game of the season, which they lost to the New York Jets.

Whaley added that Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula did not ask his opinion on firing Ryan, but that the search for the next head coach would be led by him, with the Pegulas offering final approval. He said he named Anthony Lynn interim head coach because Ryan recommended he do so. 

 

