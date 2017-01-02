NFL

Reggie Bush sets embarrassing rushing record

Monday January 2nd, 2017

Buffalo Bills running back Reggie Bush has set an NFL record that is not likely one he is proud of.

Bush is the first running back in league history to finish the season with 10 or more carries and gain negative yards since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, according to Pro Football Reference.

He did not get a carry in the team's 30–10 loss in Buffalo's season finale against the New York Jets, so Bush finishes the 2016 season with 12 rushes for -3 yards. Bush did score one touchdown this season, a one-yard score in a Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s tough,” Bush said last week. “I just didn’t have a lot of opportunities this year. And so I’m not worried about that, finishing with negative yards or anything like that. If I had more opportunities, it would be a different story. But I didn’t have that.”

The Bills this season led the NFL in rushing offense, yards per rushing attempt and rushing touchdowns. Buffalo has missed the playoffs in each of the last 17 seasons.

- Scooby Axson

