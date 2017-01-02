NFL

Report: Trent Baalke vetoed Chip Kelly's plan for 49ers to draft Dak Prescott

SI Wire
Monday January 2nd, 2017

Former 49ers head coach Chip Kelly wanted to draft quarterback Dak Prescott in the 2016 NFL draft, but then-general manager Trent Baalke rejected the plan, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Instead, the 49ers took defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, guard Joshua Garnett, cornerback Will Redmond and cornerback Rashard Robinson with their first four picks, while Prescott fell to the Cowboys in the fourth round.

It's unclear when exactly Kelly wanted the team to select Prescott. 

Buckner played in 15 games this season and had 73 total tackles with six sacks. Buckner and Redmond also played most of the season, but Garnett sat out with a torn ACL. The 49ers finished with the worst record in the NFC at 2–14, and Kelly and Baalke have both been fired.

Prescott has led the Cowboys to the playoffs with an NFC-best 13–3 record in the absence of the injured Tony Romo. He threw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns over his 16 starts with a 67.8% completion rate.

The Cowboys have a first-round bye and will play their first playoff game on Jan. 15.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters