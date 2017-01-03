Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to records from the Hamilton County, Ohio Sheriff's Office.

According to the jail records, Jones was placed into custody at 12:25 a.m. local time and is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A criminal complaint obtained by WBRC says that Jones is accused of assaulting a man by "pushing and poking" him in the eye. Jones is also accused of refusing to stop when ordered to by authorities and of kicking, head-butting and refusing to enter a police car.

Jones, 33, was originally booked on three misdemeanors: assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. He was later charged with harassment with a bodily substance, a felony, after allegedly spitting on a nurse who works for the jail's medical staff.

Jones was arrested in 2013 and charged with assault after an incident at a local bar and found not guilty. Jones was also later charged with disorderly conduct for a separate incident.

Jones, who had 66 total tackles, with one forced fumbles and one interception in 2016, signed a three-year, $22 million contract this past offseason.

- Scooby Axson