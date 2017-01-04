Down
enlarge
Joe Theismann: Redskins should make Kirk Cousins their franchise QB
1:12 | NFL
Joe Theismann: Redskins should make Kirk Cousins their franchise QB
NFL

Joe Theismann criticizes 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick courage award

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Joe Theismann criticized the San Francisco 49ers for giving quarterback Colin Kaepernick the team's Len Eshmont Award, awarded to the player who "best exemplified the inspirational and courageous play" of Eshmont, questioning what Kaepernick has done to inspire courage. 

"You're a 2-14 football team. He's won one football game. What has he inspired?" Theismann asked on Fox News' Outnumbered.

Kaepernick started 11 of 12 games for the 49ers this season, passing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 59.2% completion rate to earn a 1–10 quarterback record. But it wasn't his play that earned him the award, or the spotlight that followed him all season.

Kaepernick sparked a national debate by kneeling during the national anthem before games as a way of protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

The former Redskins quarterback disagreed with the protest, as well as with commissioner Roger Goodell's handling of it.

"I don't agree with what he's done," Theismann said of Goodell. "As a matter of fact, the American flag ... stands for the right to be able to do the things you want to do, to be able to stand up and have a difference of opinion. I agree with that part of it, but not when you're on the job."

"Everybody has the right to express their opinion, but not in the workplace."

Theismann called on the NFL to adopt a policy requiring players to stand for the anthem.

Kaepernick received the Len Eshmont Award last week. The prize is described as the team's most prestigious honor, and its recipient is decided by players.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters