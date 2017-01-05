NFL

NFL suspends Randy Gregory at least one year, out for playoffs

SI Wire
an hour ago

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended at least one year by the NFL for a missed drug test in November, the league announced. It marks his third violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Gregory has been suspended 14 games for two substance abuse policy violations. He appealed the latest suspension earlier in the week.

The Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft despite his first drug violation coming at the NFL combine. He signed a four-year deal worth $3 million and played in 12 games last season without recording a sack.

The shocking fall of the RB who could've been a Cowboys star

He was activated and played in the Cowboys' final two regular season games but will not be able play in the Divisional playoff game.

He finished the regular season with nine tackles and one sack.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters