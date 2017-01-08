NFL

Video: Dolphins QB Matt Moore leaves game for one play after hard hit to head

Sunday January 8th, 2017

Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore left Sunday’s playoff game against the Steelers for just one play after taking a hard hit to the head. 

Moore was hit by Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree and remained on the ground for several moments. He was one the sideline for one play while backup T.J. Yates took the field but immediately re-entered the game. 

CBS’s Tracy Wolfson reported that Moore was cleared to return by the medical staff. Wolfson said Moore appeared to be grabbing his back as he laid on the ground and told doctors that he did not lose consciousness. 

