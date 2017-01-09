New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady defended New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision to travel to Miami ahead of his playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” radio show.

Beckham and several teammates took a trip to Miami after their regular season finale against the Washington Redskins and were spotted partying with artists Trey Songz and Justin Bieber. They returned to the team and did not miss practice, but the Giants lost 38–13 on Sunday, which eliminated any chance of a third Super Bowl meeting between the Giants and Patriots. Brady noted that he used to take trips before games but they were never discussed online.

“It’s a tricky situation,” Brady said. “Players are off. Everyone decides what they want to do in their off time. When I was young, I did a lot of things when I look back, I probably wish I wouldn’t have done — flying across country and things like that. It just wasn’t publicized.”

“I was from California so when I had off time that’s where I went,” he added. “Looking back, there was one time I was actually injured pretty good, and I decided to do it, and I landed, and then I stayed overnight, and then I realized I better fly back. I flew back the next morning because it wasn’t a very smart decision.”

Brady and the Patriots had a bye week for the first week of the playoffs and will host the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Beckham allegedly punched a hole in the wall at Lambeau Field in his meltdown after the loss to Green Bay.